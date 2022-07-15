Jarvis Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,823.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $418,466.69 and $3,823.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

