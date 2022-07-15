Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Itron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Itron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Itron by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Itron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. Itron has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $99.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Itron will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

