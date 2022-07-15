Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.64. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

