Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

