Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $95,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $20.81 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.