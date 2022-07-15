Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases 365 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,882. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day moving average of $171.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

