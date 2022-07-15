Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $124,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 349 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9,444.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $248.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

