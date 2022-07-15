Islay Capital Management LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 346,444 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brunswick by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after buying an additional 278,153 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $27,585,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,024,000 after buying an additional 270,699 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BC stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. B. Riley decreased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

