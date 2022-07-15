Islay Capital Management LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1,243.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $213,000. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 62.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

