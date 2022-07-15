iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,925 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 19.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,324,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,208,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $379.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

