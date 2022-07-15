iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,020,759,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $376.55. 510,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.24. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

