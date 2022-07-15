iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $258,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

