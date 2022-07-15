iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,799 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS EFV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.05. 3,476,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.