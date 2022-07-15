iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Boosted by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $20,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,227 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,449,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after acquiring an additional 839,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after acquiring an additional 490,964 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 449,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 340,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFG opened at $79.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.