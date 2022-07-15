iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Trimmed by VCU Investment Management Co

VCU Investment Management Co lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,090 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 41.4% of VCU Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. VCU Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Finally, Agincourt Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,350,070. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

