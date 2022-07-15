Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $31.98 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

