Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 262.7% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PHO traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,994. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.11.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
See Also
