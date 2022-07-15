Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 262.7% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,994. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 236,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 145,142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

