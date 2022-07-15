Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,317,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.30. 2,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.71 and its 200-day moving average is $326.50. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.57 and a 1-year high of $374.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.