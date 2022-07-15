Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,989 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in Intel by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 190,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intel by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,365,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

