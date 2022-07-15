Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 374 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Institutional Buying and Selling

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,561,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,477 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PDP opened at $67.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.