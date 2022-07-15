Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 42 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock opened at $325.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.14. The stock has a market cap of $316.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.79.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

