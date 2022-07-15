Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 5,351 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Shares of DD stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

