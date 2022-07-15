Insights Network Price Hits $0.0074 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $64.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 292,247,790 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

