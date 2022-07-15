Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells $468,251.20 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $468,251.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

