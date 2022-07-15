Insider Selling: Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Director Sells $3,080,058.66 in Stock

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) Director Darcy Morris sold 107,058 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $3,080,058.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,723.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darcy Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Darcy Morris sold 996,219 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $28,701,069.39.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $392.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDR shares. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

