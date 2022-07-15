InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 395,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.29% of InnovAge worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at $18,220,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 400.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INNV. Robert W. Baird cut InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

OTCMKTS INNV opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.97 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.21. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.27 million. InnovAge had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

