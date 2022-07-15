InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.00 million-$113.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.13 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $27.01 on Friday. InMode has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in InMode by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,589 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

