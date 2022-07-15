Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in June

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Indiva from C$1.25 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Indiva Price Performance

Shares of NDVAF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.11. 8,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,024. Indiva has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

Featured Articles

