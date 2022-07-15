Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.12.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

