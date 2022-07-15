Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of HUMRF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 14 ($0.17) to GBX 15 ($0.18) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.