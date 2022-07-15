Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

MCD traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $252.38. 57,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,803. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.18 and its 200-day moving average is $248.69. The company has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

