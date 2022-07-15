Honest Reaches Market Cap of $840,957.54 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $840,957.54 and $238.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00053601 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024171 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001907 BTC.
About Honest
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.
Buying and Selling Honest
