Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 170 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.06 on Thursday, hitting $139.70. The company had a trading volume of 289,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,861,185. The firm has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.