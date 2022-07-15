Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Target by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,974 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average is $200.64. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

