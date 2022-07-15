Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Capitalization Reaches $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00248491 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002131 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002670 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.