Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Cap of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00093612 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00033076 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016731 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00285845 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

