HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised HealthEquity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of HQY opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $77.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -86.44, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.04.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 30.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

