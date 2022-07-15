Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Short Interest Down 89.8% in June

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the June 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,004,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Health Discovery Stock Performance
Health Discovery stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,800. Health Discovery has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Health Discovery
