Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Short Interest Down 89.8% in June

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the June 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,004,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Health Discovery Stock Performance

Health Discovery stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,800. Health Discovery has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Health Discovery alerts:

About Health Discovery

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Health Discovery Corporation operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. Its intellectual property includes Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms; and biomarkers that are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states, as well as Fractal Genomic Modeling technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.