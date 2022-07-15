Head to Head Survey: Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Telefónica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -9.29% -0.86% -0.73% Telefónica 21.49% 6.95% 1.97%

Dividends

Crexendo pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Telefónica pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Crexendo pays out -14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telefónica pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

5.8% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Telefónica shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Telefónica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crexendo and Telefónica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $28.09 million 2.39 -$2.44 million ($0.14) -21.43 Telefónica $46.47 billion 0.59 $9.63 billion $1.68 2.83

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Crexendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefónica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefónica has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and Telefónica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 3 0 3.00 Telefónica 1 5 0 0 1.83

Crexendo presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.33%. Telefónica has a consensus target price of $4.44, suggesting a potential downside of 6.61%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Telefónica.

Summary

Telefónica beats Crexendo on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary value-added services; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services, as well as leases and sells handset equipment. The company also provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased line, virtual private network, fibre optics, web hosting and application, outsourcing and consultancy, desktop, and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection and international wholesale services; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing services, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides video/TV services; smart connectivity and services, and consumer IoT products; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; virtual assistants; digital home platforms; and Movistar Home devices. It also offers online telemedicine, home insurance, music streaming, and consumer loan services. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

