Head-To-Head Survey: Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) & Modiv (NYSE:MDV)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) and Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Modiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 98.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brixmor Property Group and Modiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 1 5 7 0 2.46 Modiv 0 0 3 0 3.00

Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.11, suggesting a potential upside of 26.29%. Modiv has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.39%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Modiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.15 billion 5.17 $270.19 million $0.98 20.29 Modiv $36.22 million 3.20 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Modiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 25.39% 10.92% 3.57% Modiv -26.14% -4.52% -2.31%

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Modiv on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

Modiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

