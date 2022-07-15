Haywood Securities Lowers OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$1.90

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.75.

OrganiGram stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.32. 271,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,304. The company has a market cap of C$414.07 million and a P/E ratio of -11.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.77.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.58 million. Equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

