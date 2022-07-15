Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (BATS:HEET) Trading Down 0.6%

Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (BATS:HEET – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.36. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.50.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (HEET)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.