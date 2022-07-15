Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,754. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

