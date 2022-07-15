Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.00. 1,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,624. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

