Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HMMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 15,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,362. Hammer Technology has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.
Hammer Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
