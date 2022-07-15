Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HMMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 15,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,362. Hammer Technology has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

