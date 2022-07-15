Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.27

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 4711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GO. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of -0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $9,507,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,018,539.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $9,507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,018,539.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $68,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,624.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,594 shares of company stock worth $25,161,331 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.