Gries Financial LLC Sells 145 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10,966.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 60.0% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 58.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 14.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.94. 6,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,359. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.69 and a 200 day moving average of $317.14.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

