Gries Financial LLC Purchases 254 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after buying an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,752,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 634,536 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $91.92. 186,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,137,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

