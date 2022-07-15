Gries Financial LLC Acquires 4,561 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.48. 25,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.