Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Shares Down 9%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 248,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 272,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$91.89 million and a P/E ratio of -21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.98.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

